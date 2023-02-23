Tarrant Appraisal District board chair Kathryn Wilemon resigns from position

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The chair of the Tarrant Appraisal District board resigned from her position, according to the mayor of the City of Keller, and two other sources familiar with the issue.

Kathryn Wilemon's resignation comes after a recall process had started for her position on the board, after city leaders in Keller questioned transparency and accountability at the district.

TAD chief appraiser Jeff Law didn't immediately respond to questions about the resignation Wednesday morning.

Had Wilemon been recalled, cities, counties, and school districts that voted for her would have nominated and voted on a replacement. Because she resigned, taxing units will now nominate a replacement but remaining board members will appoint someone from the list.