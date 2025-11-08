4 dead, 13 injured after Florida police chase ends with suspect crashing into popular LGBTQ bar

Four people were killed and 13 were injured after a police chase in Tampa, Florida, early Saturday ended with the suspect crashing into a popular LGBTQ bar, police said.

A video released by Tampa police Saturday afternoon showed a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle chasing the suspect vehicle at high speed on Interstate 275 around 12:40 a.m. Authorities said the Florida Highway Patrol started to pursue the driver, Silas Sampson, after law enforcement air patrol spotted the 22-year-old driving recklessly in the area.

Police said they attempted an "unsuccessful PIT maneuver, a technique used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees. The attempt can be seen in the helicopter footage released by Tampa police.

Sampson continued to drive at high speed before crashing into Bradley's, a popular LGBTQ bar. A nearby surveillance camera also captured the moment of impact, the video showed.

People clean up the damage from a car that crashed into a local business, while law enforcement investigates the scene on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Jefferee Woo / AP

A successful PIT will cause a vehicle to spin sideways and stop, ending the pursuit quickly, but the controversial maneuver can end in death or injury. The federal government released a 2023 report urging law enforcement to reduce police pursuits and consider other alternatives due to the high risk inherent in chases.

After their unsuccessful attempt, the Florida Highway Patrol ended the chase, the statement said. However, Sampson lost control of the vehicle and crashed into more than a dozen people who were standing outside.

"At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that Sampson's actions were targeted toward any specific persons or businesses," Tampa police said in a statement later Saturday.

Three victims died at the scene, while a fourth died at the hospital, police said. Two of the victims were in critical condition.

Tampa Pride posted condolences on social media, saying, "Bradley's holds a special place in our LGBTQIA community and the heart of the Ybor Neighborhood."

Sampson has been taken into custody, police said, and an investigation is ongoing. It's unclear what charges he will face.