Suspected street racing crash kills 4, including 2 children, in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE — Four people were killed as the result of a crash in Grand Prairie Saturday evening that police suspect was the result of street racing.

Around 8 p.m., first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash on Belt Line Rd. near a Dollar General and gas station.

Witnesses describe a red car racing another driver when it crashed into an SUV, hearing a very loud bang, "like a bomb," and the vehicle igniting very quickly.

Two adults and two children died and a third child is in critical condition, Grand Prairie Police said.

One person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.