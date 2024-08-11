Watch CBS News
Suspected street racing crash kills 4, including 2 children, in Grand Prairie

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE — Four people were killed as the result of a crash in Grand Prairie Saturday evening that police suspect was the result of street racing.

Around 8 p.m., first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash on Belt Line Rd. near a Dollar General and gas station.

Witnesses describe a red car racing another driver when it crashed into an SUV, hearing a very loud bang, "like a bomb," and the vehicle igniting very quickly. 

Two adults and two children died and a third child is in critical condition, Grand Prairie Police said.

One person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.  

