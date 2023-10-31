Suspect wanted after 10-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run, police say
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are searching for the driver and vehicle that allegedly hit a 10-year-old and fled the scene.
On Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of Hammerly Drive for a hit-and-run.
According to DPD, a 10-year-old on a moped was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Hammerly Drive.
The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0020.
