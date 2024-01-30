Suspect shot after allegedly opening fire at deputies trying to serve warrant

PARKER COUNTY - Texas Rangers are investigating after the execution of a warrant turned into an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Parker County Sheriff's deputies were attempting to serve a felony warrant when the wanted man pulled out a firearm and began shooting at deputies.

The deputies returned fire and the suspect was struck several times, the report states. Deputies immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.

The suspect was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Worth Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

CBS News Texas asked PCSO if any deputies were injured. We are waiting for a response.

The Texas Rangers are on scene and investigating the shooting.