Suspect in North Texas police chase, attempted car-jacking and burglary arrested

FORT WORTH - A 31-year-old man is in custody after leading Fort Worth police on a chase, allegedly attempting a car-jacking and home burglary and a standoff that involved a SWAT team.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) saw a silver BMW driving erratically in the area of East Freeway Eastbound and Eastchase. When officers tried to pull the BMW over, the driver collided with other vehicles and fled.

Officers began pursuing the BMW; however, the chase was ended within two minutes due to heavy traffic.

A short time later, an assisting Fort Worth Police officer saw the suspect vehicle near a home on Fielder Rd. near I-30. O

FPWD established a perimeter and searched for the suspect, but determined he fled elsewhere.

Assisting in the investigation, the Arlington Police Department (APD) received a report of someone attempting to carjack a vehicle across the interstate, which led officers to the suspect, who then burglarized a home on Northwood Ct. in Arlington.

FWPD said the homeowner, who was away during the burglary, told police the suspect could be seen inside the house on the security cameras.

After a joint effort between APD and FWPD SWAT, the suspect, Daniel Ortiz was arrested without incident.

Ortiz is charged with evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by FWPD, as well as burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault by APD. He also faces charges from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, dated March 31, that include two counts of criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and robbery.