Suspect detained after person found shot to death in driveway of Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH – An investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person dead in the driveway of a home on Saturday night.

According to a news release, Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 4300 block of Kyleigh Drive at 10:39 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an individual dead in the driveway. The suspect was present at the scene and detained by officers.

Detectives learned that several females were involved in a physical altercation when the victim approached the home. The suspect then fired multiple shots, striking the victim at least twice.

The victim's identity will be released pending notification of next-of-kin. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident follows two other deadly shootings in Fort Worth over the weekend. At approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of NE 33rd St., where they found two victims with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. One victim died at the hospital, while the other is expected to recover.

In a separate incident around 2:14 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4200 block of the South Freeway service road. Three victims were transported to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. Another is expected to survive, and police said the third likely suffered injuries from flying debris rather than gunfire.

The Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating all three shootings.