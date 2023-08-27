Suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that ejected, killed driver

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A man is charged in the fatal hit-and-run that ejected the driver of a stalled car.

Arlington police were called to a hit-and-run crash in the 3600 block of S SH 360 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to the report, investigators believe the 2012 Toyota Yaris stalled in the outside lane of the highway. It was facing southbound when a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado hit it, ejecting the 33-year-old driver of the Toyota.

Elias Guzman Aranada Arlington Police Department

The Chevrolet left without stopping, the report states; however, an out-of-agency, off-duty police officer followed the truck. Mansfield police later stopped the driver of the truck.

Arlington police arrested the driver of the Chevrolet, Elias Guzman Aranada. He is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and failure to stop and render aid.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin has been notified.

