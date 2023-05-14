Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed man in central Oak Cliff, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in central Oak Cliff early Sunday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m. May 14, police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Hoke Smith Drive. 

During their investigation, officers determined 49-year-old Carlos Gonzales was shot by 54-year-old Lonnie Holcombe, who stayed at the location.

Police said Gonzalez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injury. Holcombe was subsequently arrested and charged with his murder.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. 

