Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested for murder in West Texas nearly a year after Dallas traffic light shooting

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS – Nearly a year after a man was fatally shot at a traffic light on Composite Drive at Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas, authorities have arrested a suspect in West Texas and charged him with murder.

sean-amad-alford.jpg
Sean Alford

Sean Alford, 25, was apprehended Tuesday in Sweetwater, more than 200 miles from where 31-year-old Nycholas Shields was gunned down on Sept. 9, 2023.

Alford was taken into custody by members of the Sweetwater Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Police say the suspect walked up to the vehicle, shot Shields, and then fled west on Walnut Hill in a vehicle.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.