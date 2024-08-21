Suspect arrested for murder in West Texas nearly a year after Dallas traffic light shooting

NORTH TEXAS – Nearly a year after a man was fatally shot at a traffic light on Composite Drive at Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas, authorities have arrested a suspect in West Texas and charged him with murder.

Sean Alford

Sean Alford, 25, was apprehended Tuesday in Sweetwater, more than 200 miles from where 31-year-old Nycholas Shields was gunned down on Sept. 9, 2023.

Alford was taken into custody by members of the Sweetwater Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Police say the suspect walked up to the vehicle, shot Shields, and then fled west on Walnut Hill in a vehicle.