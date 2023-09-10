Dallas police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

Watch CBS News
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police officers have not caught the suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday night. 

Police say they responded to a call around 11:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of Composite Drive at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane. They found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and detectives say it happened while he was at a stoplight. Dallas Fire-Rescue declared the man dead at the scene. 

No suspect has been arrested. Police don't have a description of the suspect either, but they're asking anyone with information to call Detective Jake Morgan at (214) 425-9905 or email him at jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.

