Sunshine, warm temperatures continue in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures are expected in North Texas throughout the week.

Due to a ridge of high pressure that is strengthening in the upper levels of the atmosphere, highs will be the upper 80s and 90s throughout Sunday, with the average around 84 degrees.

Light, northerly winds and some cloud cover will be expected across the eastern counties thanks to residual moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Helene. The system has been engulfed by a low that is sitting across the Ohio River Valley.

Additional rain accumulation is expected for the Appalachia over the next 24 hours.

Grounds are already saturated, so any added rain will likely lead to debris flows, mudslides, and flooding.

No rain is in the forecast across the metroplex this week, but conditions are subject to change next week depending on the next developing system currently in the western Caribbean.