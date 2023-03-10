Sunshine and warmer weather expected for most through the weekend

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — What a difference a day makes! After a foggy and stormy day on Thursday, we're looking ahead to more sunshine today and some warmer weather for part of your weekend.

As we move through this Friday, we'll see decreasing clouds in North Texas. In fact, by the afternoon, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Saturday, get ready for a spring-like day. Breezy southwest winds will help our high temperatures to rise into the low 80s by afternoon. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Most areas will be dry Saturday. However, as a cold front pushes a bit closer to North Texas by afternoon and evening, a few isolated showers and storms could develop.

Areas along the Red River will have the best chance to see any isolated storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

But as they move south, we'll need to see if any storms affect any communities east of I-35E. Some storms could be strong by the way, capable of producing hail and brief heavy rain. Rain chances are around 10-20%. We'll watch the forecast closely for you.

Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins.

After the front passes to our south by Sunday, northerly winds will keep our high temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

Even colder weather pushes in for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A few more showers are possible late next week.

Have a great weekend!