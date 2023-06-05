Victim of Sunnyvale shooting released from hospital as investigation continues

SUNNYVALE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are still searching for suspects in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man and his three children on Sunday.

The man has been released from the hospital but the three children, ages 8 to 10, remain hospitalized. They are stable but in critical condition, Sunnyvale police Chief Bill Vegas said during a press conference Monday morning.

The woman has since been identified as Tyesha Merritt, 27. She was the sister of the man who was hospitalized.

"We are saddened by this event here," Vegas said. "This is not something that is typical of Sunnyvale. It's like no other community…we don't normally experience this type of stuff."

Police say the victims had just made it home and hadn't even gotten out of their car when a gunman came up and shot them.

Vegas says it appears that two suspects, a man and a woman, followed the victims home. He said there is no telling how long they were followed for.

Police received the call at 6 p.m. Sunday and detectives have been working non-stop since then to identify the suspects. One of the suspects was seen getting out of the vehicle, but was wearing a mask.

Police have not found a motive yet. They say the suspects were in a black, late-model sedan, such as a Toyota Camry or a Nissan Altima. According to witnesses, there were what seemed to be custom wheels and dark windows on the vehicle.

Neighbors in the quiet neighborhood tell CBS News Texas that they're devastated and are in shock that something like this happened.

"That right there broke my heart because it's little kids, they haven't lived long so for a little kid to get shot, it's so depressing, it's so hurtful because kids can't even come out the house, have fun without violence," said neighbor Cearria Traylor.

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).