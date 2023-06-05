1 dead, 4 hospitalized, including 3 children after Sunnyvale shooting

SUNNYVALE (CBSNewsTexas) - A woman is dead, another man injured along with three children after a shooting in Sunnyvale.

Sunnyvale residents react to news of five people being shot. One woman died, one man and three kids are in the hospital. @OliviaLeachNews has the latest tonight on @CBSNewsTexas. pic.twitter.com/3jbcYR3Kl2 — Robert McMurrey (@robertmcmurrey) June 5, 2023

It happened when the suspect shot into the family's car, police said. The children are between the ages of 8 to 10. Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four survivors were taken to the hospital.

None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas.

