1 dead, 4 hospitalized, including 3 children after Sunnyvale shooting

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

SUNNYVALE (CBSNewsTexas) - A woman is dead, another man injured along with three children after a shooting in Sunnyvale. 

It happened when the suspect shot into the family's car, police said. The children are between the ages of 8 to 10. Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four survivors were taken to the hospital. 

None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas. 

This story is developing, please click back for updates

First published on June 4, 2023 / 8:31 PM

