Sunny, warm start to the week in North Texas; storm chances return mid-week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — For the second day in a row at DFW we had low 90s for a high. 

The heat index hovered in the mid-90s across Sunday afternoon with a visible haze in the air from the high humidity. The hot days in May continue to start the week.

download.png

Wednesday is a little cooler thanks to increased storm chances. We'll look to our west for any storm chances on Tuesday when only 20% coverage is expected.  

download.png

On Wednesday, keep the umbrella handy. We are expecting good rain/storm chances in the afternoon and evening.  

download.png

These chances continue into Thursday.

download.png

On both Wednesday and Thursday, there is a chance for severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat. Any areas that get heavy rain will also face a flooding threat given the wet spring we've had.

download.png
download.png

The forecast models continue to show significant rainfall amounts are possible over some parts of North Texas over the two-day period.

download.png

The storm's chances should clear as we move into Memorial Day weekend. Watch the forecast, we could be adding some modest chances of afternoon storms over the holiday. Right now, we'll keep it dry, hot and humid. Pool weather!

download.png

Here is your 7-day forecast. The chance for more spring rainfall continues in the week ahead. This is the ninth wettest spring to date.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 6:30 PM CDT

