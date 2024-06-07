Sunny skies, high temps continue for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Clear skies will last throughout the weekend for North Texas with rain-free weather on Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above normal for the second weekend in June. You can expect high temperatures in the 90s.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday evening and by Monday there is a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Somewhat cooler weather arrives on Monday with 80s for most of next week.

Until Thursday, it had rained in North Texas every day since Memorial Day.

DFW International Airport is currently almost three inches above normal with rain so far for June.