Sunny and dry summer weekend for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Rounding out the work week with a mix of sun and clouds in the sky, and temperatures right where they are supposed to be for late June. The high temperature topped out at 93 degrees today, and is expected to be the coolest of the next 7-8 days.

The heat dome continues to expand west and will move over the Southern Plains this weekend and keep North Texas hot into next week.

What this means for North Texans is hot and dry weather on the way with high temperatures climbing to nearly 100 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The Metroplex hasn't hit 100 degrees yet this year but it is getting close to the climatological average first 100-degree day in North Texas. The average first 100-degree day is July 1st. The last time North Texas saw 100 degrees or higher was Sept. 24th, 2023 when the high temperature reached 102 degrees.

The first 100-degree day could be as soon as Monday as the high-pressure ridge is dominating the upper-level pattern. Multiple days of sunshine remain in the forecast as well as dry weather. However, the feels like temperature will be one to watch. The feels like temperatures could reach 105 degrees Monday, and get even higher on Tuesday and Wednesday. If a heat advisory is issued from the National Weather Service, the CBS News Texas weather team will issue an alert from the First Alert Weather Center due to the dangerous feels like temps.

The ridge shifts to the west into Tuesday and Wednesday which opens the door for very slight rain chances. North Texas could see a few showers or an isolated storm or two on Wednesday mainly east and northeast of the I-35 corridor.

With a bit more cloud cover possible, our meteorologist dropped the high temp to 99 degrees. It all depends on the strength of the next boundary sliding south through the Southern Plains. The long-range forecast shows heat continuing into the end of the month and the start of July so get the cool drinks ready and find ways to beat the heat.

