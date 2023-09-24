Sunday storms cause power outages in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Severe weather is causing power outages in much of the area.

Data from Oncor shows 630 outages, affecting 23, 027 customers.

Over 9,000 customers in the DFW area are without power.

Dallas: 1,015 affected

Denton: 1 outage

Collin: 181 affected

Ellis: 3,809 affected

Hunt: 1,122 affected

Tarrant: 3,372 affected

Oncor says personnel have been deployed and are responding as storms with the potential to bring damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and large hail impact areas Sunday evening through the night.

"With the potential for severe storms continuing through tonight, have on hand all important safety contact info, including how to contact Oncor," the company said.

Personnel are deployed & responding as storms w/ the potential to bring damaging wind gusts of up to 70mph & large hail impact areas this evening & thru the night. When storms are predicted for your area stay weather-aware, always put safety first, & stay prepared w/ these tips⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RycR5PkvQG — Oncor (@oncor) September 24, 2023

We are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. Tornado Warnings have been issued for portions of Delta and Hunt counties through 7 p.m. as well as Commerce, Cumby, and Campbell through 7:30 p.m.