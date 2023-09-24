Sunday storms cause power outages in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Severe weather is causing power outages in much of the area.
Data from Oncor shows 630 outages, affecting 23, 027 customers.
Over 9,000 customers in the DFW area are without power.
Dallas: 1,015 affected
Denton: 1 outage
Collin: 181 affected
Ellis: 3,809 affected
Hunt: 1,122 affected
Tarrant: 3,372 affected
Oncor says personnel have been deployed and are responding as storms with the potential to bring damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and large hail impact areas Sunday evening through the night.
"With the potential for severe storms continuing through tonight, have on hand all important safety contact info, including how to contact Oncor," the company said.
We are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. Tornado Warnings have been issued for portions of Delta and Hunt counties through 7 p.m. as well as Commerce, Cumby, and Campbell through 7:30 p.m.
