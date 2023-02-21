Watch CBS News
Sulphur Springs HS basketball team manager suits up, scores big in last home game

By Keith Russell

/ CBS Texas

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A magical moment took place in Sulphur Springs when senior Jayden Wilson, a team manager for the high school's boys basketball team, got to play in their final home game.

Wilson, born with a rare genetic condition, had never played in a game for the school before. And not only did he play, he got to start the game.

Off the opening tip, Wilson was passed the ball and made the first shot of the game—a three-pointer that went straight through the net.

His stats?

Eighteen-years-old, 17 surgeries, three career points and one important lesson: No matter your circumstance, when you get your shot in life, you can't be afraid to take it.

