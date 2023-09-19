Strong, severe storms possible for North Texas Tuesday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms in North Texas after sunset.

Most of the day will be dry, breezy, and hot with highs in the mid 90s.

A disturbance is bringing some rains and non-severe storms along the Oklahoma border this morning. This activity will track eastward in our northern counties through midday.

The risk for severe storms is later this afternoon out west along a dryline. When the storms initialize is the greatest risk for very large hail, 2" in diameter or greater.

As storms head east, large hail will continue to be a threat as well as damaging wind gusts. We are expecting them in the Metroplex around 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Storms will gradually weaken as they head east through the overnight hours, but you may still get woken up by thunder and lightning.

Another round of storms is possible mid morning Wednesday, a few of which could produce hail and damaging winds.

Hot, breezy days continue right into the weekend but a cold front will arrive this weekend, bringing more rain chances and a cool down into the start of next week.

