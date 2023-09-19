Watch CBS News
Local News

Strong, severe storms possible for North Texas Tuesday night

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Weather Alert: Storms move into the metroplex Tuesday night
Weather Alert: Storms move into the metroplex Tuesday night 02:09

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms in North Texas after sunset. 

Most of the day will be dry, breezy, and hot with highs in the mid 90s. 

wx 9.19
CBS News Texas

A disturbance is bringing some rains and non-severe storms along the Oklahoma border this morning. This activity will track eastward in our northern counties through midday. 

wx 9.19
CBS News Texas

The risk for severe storms is later this afternoon out west along a dryline. When the storms initialize is the greatest risk for very large hail, 2" in diameter or greater. 

wx 9.19
CBS News Texas
wx 9.19
CBS News Texas

As storms head east, large hail will continue to be a threat as well as damaging wind gusts. We are expecting them in the Metroplex around 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

wx 9.19
CBS News Texas
wx 9.19
CBS News Texas

Storms will gradually weaken as they head east through the overnight hours, but you may still get woken up by thunder and lightning.

Another round of storms is possible mid morning Wednesday, a few of which could produce hail and damaging winds. 

wx 9.19
CBS News Texas
wx 9.19
CBS News Texas

Hot, breezy days continue right into the weekend but a cold front will arrive this weekend, bringing more rain chances and a cool down into the start of next week. 

wx 9.19
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.