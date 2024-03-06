Strong round of storms head for North Texas Thursday, Friday

NORTH TEXAS - Looking at the latest forecast data, there will be a few rounds of strong to severe storms Thursday and into Friday.

A weather alert is issued for Thursday and has been added for Friday morning as another round of strong to severe storms looks to move into North Texas between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds are all possible.

While cloudier skies are taking over North Texas, we're storm-free for now.

Just look to the west though, towards San Angelo, where some storms started going up before 3 p.m. We're expecting these storms to continue moving northeast into Wednesday evening.

The most likely scenario is showers and storms along our western and northern counties through midnight.

By Thursday morning, we'll start to see more coverage to the west and eventually, these storms will overtake the DFW area by midday and continue into the afternoon. The afternoon through early evening Thursday is when we'll have the best chance of seeing a few embedded strong/severe storms within the blob of rain. Hail and winds would be the main threats, along with some heavy rain and lightning.

If this forecast pans out, we'll likely experience a few hours of a lull late Thursday into early Friday before one more round of storms rolls through Friday morning. This is why we extended the weather alert into Friday morning - not only will this be disruptive to the morning commute, but a few stronger storms with hail and winds will be possible.

We expect our weather alert to be over by midday Friday. A strong cold front will arrive Friday night; it'll be a dry frontal passage, but it'll drop temps into the upper 50s and 60s for the weekend.