Watch CBS News
Local News

Strong round of storms head for North Texas Thursday, Friday

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Rain, storm chances increase
Rain, storm chances increase 03:05

NORTH TEXAS - Looking at the latest forecast data, there will be a few rounds of strong to severe storms Thursday and into Friday.

A weather alert is issued for Thursday and has been added for Friday morning as another round of strong to severe storms looks to move into North Texas between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. 

Heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds are all possible.

download.png

While cloudier skies are taking over North Texas, we're storm-free for now.

download.png

Just look to the west though, towards San Angelo, where some storms started going up before 3 p.m. We're expecting these storms to continue moving northeast into Wednesday evening.  

download.png

The most likely scenario is showers and storms along our western and northern counties through midnight.

download.png

By Thursday morning, we'll start to see more coverage to the west and eventually, these storms will overtake the DFW area by midday and continue into the afternoon. The afternoon through early evening Thursday is when we'll have the best chance of seeing a few embedded strong/severe storms within the blob of rain. Hail and winds would be the main threats, along with some heavy rain and lightning.

download.png
download.png
download.png
download.png

If this forecast pans out, we'll likely experience a few hours of a lull late Thursday into early Friday before one more round of storms rolls through Friday morning. This is why we extended the weather alert into Friday morning - not only will this be disruptive to the morning commute, but a few stronger storms with hail and winds will be possible.

download.png

We expect our weather alert to be over by midday Friday. A strong cold front will arrive Friday night; it'll be a dry frontal passage, but it'll drop temps into the upper 50s and 60s for the weekend.

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 5:02 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.