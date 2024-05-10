Watch CBS News
Local News

Storms possible Saturday, better chance Sunday in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Rain possible this weekend in North Texas
Rain possible this weekend in North Texas 02:41

NORTH TEXAS – Rain continues to be a big part of the North Texas forecast. On Sunday (Mother's Day) make sure to have a umbrella as you escort Mom to service and brunch.

1.png

The rain chances start to show up Saturday afternoon. Storms will be moving in from the west. Chances increase by late day and into evening.

2.png

Rain chances pick up tomorrow as the day wears on.

3.png

Rain chances pick up even more on Sunday. Most of the morning will be dry, but by midday and beyond we expect some good rain/storm coverage across North Texas.

4.png

We are NOT expecting severe weather but WILL have to watch for a localized flooding risk. Rain chances stay high across the evening and remain around on Monday.

5.png

We expect another round of stronger storms late Wednesday into Thursday. There could be severe weather with these, but heavy rain will again threaten the area. The 7-day outlook for total rainfall looks impressive.

6.png

The coolest day in the forecast ahead is on Sunday with the clouds and rain. The rest of the time 80s will prevail for afternoon highs.

7.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 10, 2024 / 6:38 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.