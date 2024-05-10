Storms possible Saturday, better chance Sunday in North Texas

Rain possible this weekend in North Texas

Rain possible this weekend in North Texas

Rain possible this weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Rain continues to be a big part of the North Texas forecast. On Sunday (Mother's Day) make sure to have a umbrella as you escort Mom to service and brunch.

The rain chances start to show up Saturday afternoon. Storms will be moving in from the west. Chances increase by late day and into evening.

Rain chances pick up tomorrow as the day wears on.

Rain chances pick up even more on Sunday. Most of the morning will be dry, but by midday and beyond we expect some good rain/storm coverage across North Texas.

We are NOT expecting severe weather but WILL have to watch for a localized flooding risk. Rain chances stay high across the evening and remain around on Monday.

We expect another round of stronger storms late Wednesday into Thursday. There could be severe weather with these, but heavy rain will again threaten the area. The 7-day outlook for total rainfall looks impressive.

The coolest day in the forecast ahead is on Sunday with the clouds and rain. The rest of the time 80s will prevail for afternoon highs.