Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to North Texas

KAUFMAN COUNTY — With multiple rounds of storms bringing heavy rainfall to Kaufman County over the last few days, some residents have had their homes flooded multiple times this weekend.

"That was here, the water, the first time here, " said Carlos Muro, pointing to the wheel of his pickup truck.

Since Friday, Muro's home on Love Street in the city of Kaufman has flooded not once, but twice after heavy rains pummeled the area.

"We open the door, we see all the water coming," said Muro.

Muro returned home from a store on Friday to find floodwaters at his front door.

"We buy a lot of stuff and [to] lose it like that. you know," said Muro.

They had just finished cleaning up the mess from Friday when another round of storms flooded their home again.

"I wake up and I see the floor, oh man, the water was coming again," said Muro.

He woke up Sunday morning to find water rushing into his bedroom.

"We have to throw away everything," said Muro.

Most of the furniture in his home now has water damage. His neighbor's homes were badly flooded too. He says the problem stems from a clogged culvert nearby which floods their street every time there's heavy rains. Muro contacted the city of Kaufman on Friday to have the drain cleared but no one has come yet.

"We feel bad, sad, because we pay taxes. So come on, just fix it," said Muro.

The City of Kaufman's city manager Mike Holder said the culvert near Muro's street is in the TxDOT Right of Way. The city says they've cleaned it out several times and TxDOT has too, but that the flooding is not just caused by the culvert and they've been in contact with property owners for months about the issue. They stress there is no quick fix to the problem.

Other parts of Kaufman County also had significant flooding. According to radar estimates, Kaufman County got 10 to 11 inches of rain since Friday causing flooding and drainage problems countywide.