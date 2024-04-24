Watch CBS News
Storm threat for North Texas ramps up going into the weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Rain chances increase for North Texas closer to the weekend
Rain chances increase for North Texas closer to the weekend 03:09

NORTH TEXAS — Thursday will be like Wednesday, cloudier, warm and windy. Isolated showers will be possible, but NorthTexas should remain capped.

download.png

The forecast starts to ramp up heading closer to the weekend, and a Weather Alert is issued for Friday. There may be a need for an alert on Saturday and Sunday, as well.  

download.png
download.png

The Storm Prediction Center has North Texas highlighted for the threat of severe weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

download.png

Based on Wednesday, it looks like the timing on Friday would be more of a morning/daytime period with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.

download.png
download.png

Saturday's threat appears higher, but the timing is likely more of an afternoon/evening one. All modes of severe weather would be possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

download.png

Sunday's forecast is still more questionable, as it will be dependent on a cold front and where that front stalls out. The possibility exists that the threat could be east of North Texas, and we don't see much at all.

download.png

What we're stressing with this weekend forecast is to have a backup plan if you were trying to do anything outside. It won't be an all day/all weekend severe weather event, but there will be a few rounds.

Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 5:00 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

