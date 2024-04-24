Storm threat for North Texas ramps up going into the weekend

NORTH TEXAS — Thursday will be like Wednesday, cloudier, warm and windy. Isolated showers will be possible, but NorthTexas should remain capped.

The forecast starts to ramp up heading closer to the weekend, and a Weather Alert is issued for Friday. There may be a need for an alert on Saturday and Sunday, as well.

The Storm Prediction Center has North Texas highlighted for the threat of severe weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Based on Wednesday, it looks like the timing on Friday would be more of a morning/daytime period with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.

Saturday's threat appears higher, but the timing is likely more of an afternoon/evening one. All modes of severe weather would be possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Sunday's forecast is still more questionable, as it will be dependent on a cold front and where that front stalls out. The possibility exists that the threat could be east of North Texas, and we don't see much at all.

What we're stressing with this weekend forecast is to have a backup plan if you were trying to do anything outside. It won't be an all day/all weekend severe weather event, but there will be a few rounds.