Saturday's Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks concert in Arlington postponed

By Steven Rosenbaum

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Tens of thousands of music fans in North Texas will need to make new weekend plans. The concert featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks scheduled for Saturday night at AT&T Stadium was postponed until March 9, 2024.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, the singer and her band apologized to fans and said "they look forward to eventually delivering the show everyone deserves."

A COVID outbreak in Nicks' band is to blame for the cancellations, according to her social media feed.

Saturday's concert was to be the second in a series of stadium shows for Nicks and Joel, two music icons who each rose to prominence in the 1970s. 

Nicks has also postponed some shows on her solo tour in honor of Tom Petty and Christine McVie.

Officials said they will honor all previously purchased tickets for the new date. Fans should check their inbox for updates. 

