One Taylor Swift fan leaves her Arlington concert with a special souvenir

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – After months of hype surrounding the visit of one of the world's biggest performers to North Texas, Taylor Swift and her Eras tour have moved on to the next city.

But one super fan, an Arlington dancer, is still ecstatic after Swift left him with a moment – and a memento – he'll never forget.

Jaylan Ford stations himself on South Cooper Street in Arlington, every day, for hours a day, giving drivers a break from their daily commutes with his dance moves.

"Everyone likes him. They would just do anything for him," said Arlington resident Renea Pellman.

And that includes finding a way to secure the toughest ticket in town: Taylor Swift, Ford's favorite.

"I'm a Swiftie for real. I love Taylor Swift," he said.

It was thanks to the community that Jaylen was even able to attend the concert. More than 100 people donated to a GoFundMe, raising more than $3,000 to make his dream of seeing her in person come true.

"When I got to go, it was just so happy," he said.

But the floor seat to Swift was just the beginning. Toward the end of the show, security guards approached Ford and asked him to come with him.

"I thought I got in trouble. I just thought that something happened. I thought I was at the wrong seat," he said.

As she sang "22," Swift walked right up to Ford and gave him her hat - signed.

"When she squatted down and gave me the hat and blew me a kiss, it was just over. It was just over," he said. "Like, my dream really came true. I literally couldn't sleep."

He said he's keeping the hat at home and plans to put it in a case. He still doesn't know who coordinated the surprise, but he's grateful.

"Whoever made this come true, I'm just like, 'thank you,'" he said.

Arlington residents said he is the one who deserved the thanks.

He does so much just by being out there and his presence," Pellman said. "It makes my heart happy."