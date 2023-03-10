Teen charged with supplying fentanyl pills to Carrollton trafficker

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Flower Mound teen accused of supplying fentanyl to a drug trafficker linked to at least one juvenile overdose has been arrested.

Authorities announced on Friday afternoon that Stephen Paul Brinson, 18, was arrested on March 8. He has been charged with conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.

Brinson is accused of supplying fentanyl to Donovan Andrews, who was arrested earlier this month. Law enforcement officials said he used the arrest of two other accused drug dealers to promote his own business.

Federal law enforcement agents identified Brinson shortly after Andrews and his juvenile driver were arrested. The driver, identified as "DC" in court documents, is a Hebron high school student. Prosecutors allege that he acted as Andrews' chauffeur in exchange for fentanyl pills.

While searching DC's phone, DEA agents allegedly discovered messages where Brinson's Instagram account was identified as a source of fentanyl pills.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Brinson's house in Flower Mound where they found his 19-year-old girlfriend who appeared under the influence of fentanyl. She told agents that there were crushed-up pills near a nightstand in the room she and Brinson shared. She also revealed there were two safes in the bedroom.

Carrollton police officers found several bags containing more than 1,000 counterfeit M30 pills. A field test came back positive for fentanyl, according to a news release. Agents also found a scale covered in residue, small baggies, and a large amount of cash.

On a table near the bottom of the stairs, they found a note from Brinson's parents. The note outlined chores they wanted Brinson to do and also warned him not "meet people in front of the house or in view of the house." His father later told officials that he and his wife knew Brinson used fentanyl, but claimed they were not aware he was dealing pills in front of the home.

Meanwhile, other law enforcement agents watched Brinson load a bag into his car. They followed him to a parking lot nearby and arrested multiple people, including Brinson. Some of the people arrested at the parking lot were cooperative and told police Brinson often bought and sold drugs.

Police began searching the car and found a FN 5.7 pistol and an AR-15 style rifle. Brinson allegedly had a bag containing an M30 in his sock at the time of his arrest.

Brinson was taken to the Carrollton City Jail for processing. There, he began kicking his cell door and shouting. He later told agents and officers that being white and living in Flower Mound was going to help his case.

If he is convicted, Brinson faces up to 20 years in prison.