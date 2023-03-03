R.L. Turner student becomes 'unresponsive' after ingesting possible fentanyl pill

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An R.L. Turner High School student is expected to be OK after ingesting a pill and becoming "unresponsive" Friday, Carrollton-Farmers Branch district officials stated.

The district said in a notification to parents that staff and emergency personnel "immediately took action and provided medical assistance" to the student.

They continued to say that after receiving Narcan—a treatment for a known or suspected opioid overdose—the student became responsive and was taken to a local hospital, where they are anticipated to be released later Friday.

The district did not share what the pill was, but, in the wake of three CFBISD student deaths due to fentanyl, they shared the following tips:

Tell them that any pill they get from a friend, an acquaintance or purchased online or off the street could be a counterfeit pill containing fentanyl.

Ensure that your child delivers all medications, including over-the-counter medications, to their school nurse for distribution. Students should not carry any medications with them at school, nor share them for any reason.

Reach out to your child's nurse or counselor with any specific concerns, or if you need additional resources that are unique to your family.

The overdose came two days after another person was arrested for trafficking the narcotic. On Wednesday, 20-year-old Donovan Jude Andrews was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Early last month, Andrews allegedly commented on an Instagram post announcing the arrest of Luis Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Cano, 29. The pair has been publicly tied to at least ten juvenile overdoses in the district.

Posting under the handle "deegetbandz_3x," Andrews allegedly noted that Navarrete and Cano "took all the ATTENTION" from law enforcement and "divulged that he was selling M/30 pills for $10 apiece," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials said he later shared an Instagram post announcing the overdose deaths of the three CFBISD students with the caption "[expletive] em come get em."

Twenty-two-year-old Jason Xavier Villanueva—who allegedly supplied fentanyl-laced pills to both Navarrete and Cano—was also charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was arrested on Feb. 14.