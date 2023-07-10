State Senator Roland Gutierrez announces run for U.S. Senate, facing Senator Ted Cruz

SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – State Senator Roland Gutierrez has announced he's running for U.S. Senate.

Gutierrez, of San Antonio, is the second major candidate in the Democratic primary, joining North Texas Congressman Colin Allred, who entered the race in May. They will face two-term Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Gutierrez has become one of the strongest advocates in the Texas Legislature for increasing restrictions on gun sales.

In a video announcing his candidacy released early Monday morning, Gutierrez emphasized his fight for gun restrictions after the massacre in Uvalde last year in which 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old gunman.

Gutierrez said he will also fight to increase health care options and for reproductive rights.

"I'm running against Ted Cruz because everything that we've seen in this state has been nothing but taking care of rich people while the poor people, the working class, get screwed over," Gutierrez said in his announcement Monday morning.

He also criticized Cruz for going to Mexico during the widespread power outages throughout the state in a massive winter storm in February 2021 that left 246 people dead. Cruz apologized and returned to Texas.

State Senator Carl Sherman Sr. of DeSoto tells CBS News Texas he is considering a run for U.S. Senate as well.

