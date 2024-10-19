State Fair of Texas prepares for closing weekend with lots of unique shopping

DALLAS – It may be hard to believe, but it's already closing weekend for the State Fair of Texas.

The nonprofit organization not only brings a big economic impact to the area, but much of the money you spend at the fair goes right back into the community.

"We just received a new economic impact study based on last year's State Fair, and it was estimated that up to $680 million is brought into our local economy through the State Fair of Texas," said Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas.

Condoianis said the fair has a significant economic impact throughout the entire region of North Texas.

"Last year, we were able to give $15.8 million away through our philanthropic and fair park giving efforts," Condoianis said. "We have many programs, as well as community giving here in South Dallas Fair Park to support other nonprofits. They're doing great work to uplift our community."

The fair is open through Sunday, but you still have time to shop for all kinds of different items.

The Gateway Pavilion offers a lot of unique shopping. Right outside the pavilion is one of the most Texan booths at the fair with custom-made gear for cowboys and cowgirls.

"The boots are designed by me and made in Mexico," Donna Mitchell said.

Mitchell is from Plano and started Rock & Soul Boot Company 13 years ago. Her dad, who recently passed away, inspired her to start her own business.

"We ran into some people that said you should try rodeos. We tried small county fairs, and the next thing you know, we're in the Houston rodeo, in the San Antonio Rodeo, and the State Fair of Texas," Mitchell said.

Marisela Meyer took part in the Prosperity Bank Business Master Class, where entrepreneurs learn business skills. She's one of two graduates accepted to be exhibit vendors at the fair this year. Meyer started Pawl's K-9ery four years ago, and her dog is her inspiration to start the company.

"Her name is Daisy. This is the reason we started the company was because of Daisy. Daisy had a food allergy and an allergy to too many treats, so my son and I started the company during the pandemic," Meyer said.

Meyer is selling homemade treats for dogs at the fair, and that's not the only thing your furry friends can get their paws on at her booth.

"We are local, so if you need a birthday cake, we'd be happy to make a cake for your puppy or a cat. We do make birthday cakes for cats," Meyer said.

The fair closes for the year at 9 p.m. Sunday.