State Fair of Texas announces 2024 music lineup

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS – The State Fair of Texas has revealed its music lineup for this year.

Headliners in the 2024 lineup include North Texas' own Bowling For Soup and the University of North Texas' Four O'Clock Lab Band.

Jason Hays, senior vice president of Brand Experience at the State Fair of Texas, says there are 25 headliners this year, their largest top-talent lineup ever.

"The excitement is palpable as we prepare to welcome an extraordinary array of talent across all our stages that promises to create unforgettable moments for fairgoers," Hays said. "This year's State Fair is shaping up to be the most vibrant and entertaining yet, and we can't wait to share these experiences with everyone at the Most Texan Place on Earth!" 

Jo Dee Messina opens up the concert series performing on the Chevrolet Main Stage on September 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The Commodores close out the State Fair with a performance on October 20 at 4:30 p.m. 

Check out the full lineup across all three stages here. Concerts at the fair are free with the price of admission.

The fair kicks off on September 27 and runs through October 20.

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 1:51 PM CDT

