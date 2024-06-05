State Fair of Texas announces 2024 music lineup

DALLAS – The State Fair of Texas has revealed its music lineup for this year.

Headliners in the 2024 lineup include North Texas' own Bowling For Soup and the University of North Texas' Four O'Clock Lab Band.

Jason Hays, senior vice president of Brand Experience at the State Fair of Texas, says there are 25 headliners this year, their largest top-talent lineup ever.

"The excitement is palpable as we prepare to welcome an extraordinary array of talent across all our stages that promises to create unforgettable moments for fairgoers," Hays said. "This year's State Fair is shaping up to be the most vibrant and entertaining yet, and we can't wait to share these experiences with everyone at the Most Texan Place on Earth!"

Jo Dee Messina opens up the concert series performing on the Chevrolet Main Stage on September 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The Commodores close out the State Fair with a performance on October 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the full lineup across all three stages here. Concerts at the fair are free with the price of admission.

The fair kicks off on September 27 and runs through October 20.