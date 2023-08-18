Watch CBS News
Standoff between law enforcement, man accused of shooting 3 officers in Harris County, ends late Thursday night

By Julia Falcon

Standoff in Harris County ends overnight
HARRIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The standoff between law enforcement and a man accused of shooting and hospitalizing three officers ended late Thursday night.

Terran Green was taken into custody without incident.

Terran Green, 34, was taken into custody without incident, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. 

Green was barricaded in a friends home in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge in northeast Harris County.

Although the standoff ended peacefully, Gonzalez said law enforcement had to deploy smoke and force entry into the home Green was in, eventually getting him out. 

Gonzalez said Green was found in the corner of the house on the second floor. Green claimed he was under debris and couldn't move, but he didn't appear to be injured.

"Our hope now is that those injured and wounded make a full recovery and that Green is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Gonzalez said.

Green is accused of shooting and injuring Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop in Houston Wednesday evening. The sheriff's office subsequently issued a Blue Alert for him and 37-year-old James Green, who has since been located and released.

Anderson suffered two bullets to his upper torso and was flown to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. 

