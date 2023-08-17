Watch CBS News
Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 men connected to shooting of deputy

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Manhunt underway for men connected to shooting Harris County deputy
HOUSTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men connected to the shooting of a deputy.

It happened during a traffic stop at 1300 Homestead Rd. around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 in Houston.

The two men, Terran Green and James Green, fled the scene. A Blue Alert has since been issued.

greens-blue-alert.jpg
James Green, 37, left; Terran Green, 34, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

Terran Green, 34, is described as a 5-foot-4 Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. 

James Green, 37, is described as a 5-foot-6 Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

HCSO says the two men were in a gray or blue Ford Explorer with black tint, license plate No. SVJ6590.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital via helicopter. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the deputy, a 29-year-old, was in surgery and is in critical but stable condition. 

The deputy suffered two bullet wounds to his upper torso, Gonzalez said. He has been with the agency for a little over a year.

"We are conducting a massive manhunt," Gonzalez said.

Media Briefing from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on the Harris County Deputy that was shot in North Harris County while conducting a traffic stop at 13600 block of Homestead Road. #hounews

Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

First published on August 17, 2023 / 6:30 AM

