Runners find gold at the St. Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville 5K in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — About 3,000 runners showed up to kick off celebrations in Dallas on Saturday morning at the 28th annual St. Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville 5K.

The sold-out marathon kicked off at 8:00 a.m. on March 11, 2023. It took participants down the city's annual parade route for the first time in the race's history.

Top finishers were rewarded for their performances with cash prizes.

Craig Lautenslager took home the gold in the men's division with a time of 14:48. Connor Weaver and Austin Del Rosso were close behind, with second and third place times of 14:58 and 14:59, respectively.

In the women's division, Mimi Smith won the top prize by finishing the race with a time of 16:48. She was followed by Taylor Dare in second with a time of 16:57 and Gabriela Deleon in third with a time of 17:20.

Runners also competed in the annual St. Paddy's Day Spirit Tutu Contest as well as a donut-eating contest. The post-race party at Energy Square featured food, drinks, and - as one might expect - a beer garden.

The marathon was organized by the Run Project, who partners with charities for all of their events. The St. Paddy's Day Dash benefitted the Friends of the Katy Trail, a nonprofit that maintains the trail and raises funds to support it.