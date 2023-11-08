St. Louis Park's Nadia Mohamed is 1st Somali-American to be elected mayor in U.S.

St. Louis Park's Nadia Mohamed becomes country's first Somali-American elected mayor St. Louis Park's Nadia Mohamed becomes country's first Somali American elected mayor 01:23

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Nadia Mohamed made history Tuesday night as St. Louis Park elected her as its new mayor, making her the first Somali-American to be elected mayor in the United States.

Approximately 59% of voters voted for Mohammed as their first choice for mayor, defeating Dale A. Anderson.

I have no words tonight other than thank you! Thank you St. Louis Park for placing your trust and faith in me! 💜 — Nadia Mohamed (@Nadia_Mohameds) November 8, 2023

Mohamed made her acceptance speech at the Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park on Tuesday evening.

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who took the time to vote today and over the last six weeks," she said. "This election is momentous and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead our great city."

Mohamed says she ran her campaign on a promise to represent everyone in the city, prioritize future homeowners and "deliver accountability and transparency back to the community."

Her family immigrated there when she was just 10. She's served as a council member in the city since 2020.

"Remember, this is a milestone, not the destination. There is more to do, and more to come! It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your city council member, and I cannot wait to serve as your mayor," she said.

According to Mohamed's campaign team, she earned endorsements from many state and city leaders, including current Mayor Jake Spano and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

