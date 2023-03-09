Spring Break is almost here! Fun things to do across North Texas

(CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you're looking for something fun to do during Spring Break, there are plenty of options available across North Texas.

Looking for something to keep the kids active? Many local libraries, recreation centers, and community centers are hosting special events for Spring Break:

The Arlington Public Library is offering a full week of fun programming from March 11 through 18.

Fort Worth community centers are offering Spring Break Camps from March 13 though 17.

The Breckenridge Recreation Center is hosting movie nights, craft events, nature walks, and more from March 10th through 18th.

The Carrollton Public Library is celebrating all things fandom-related at C-Con. The free event is being held on March 17th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Another option for both kids and kids-at-heart is Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures. The interactive adventure at the American Airlines Center is open to guests of all ages. The event runs from March 16 through March 19.

The family-owned Circus Vazquez will be visiting Frisco. The show features skillful performers from across the world - a Ukrainian clown, Chilean jugglers, and Mongolian acrobats to name a few. The event runs from March 17 through April 3.

Six Flags Over Texas is debuting a brand-new ride just in time for Spring Break. The Aquaman: Power Wave water coaster is the first of its kind at the theme park and one of the first in North America. It officially opens on March 11.

The amusement park is also holding its first-ever Scream Break event. Guests will be able to check out haunted houses and other exclusive nighttime events between 9:00 p.m. and midnight from March 11 to 18.

There are plenty of opportunities to get out and see some live music.

Guster is playing the Granada in Dallas on March 17 at 7:00 p.m. Thomas Wesley - better known as Diplo - will be at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth on March 16 with Paul Cauthen. Billy Bob's will also feature country music star Mark Chesnutt and his son Casey Chesnutt on March 18 at 10:00 p.m.

If you're interested in learning more about local history, the Piney Woods Express Diesel train ride in Palestine might interest you. The four-hour tour packed full of railroad history begins at 11:00 a.m. daily from March 15 to 17.

Spring is the perfect time to see the flowers in bloom.

The Dallas Arboretum is hosting the Dallas Blooms festival each day from March 9 through April 16, opening at 9:00 a.m. If you'd rather stay indoors, check out World of Orchids at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens. The exhibit lasts from March 9 through April 9 and opens at 9:00 a.m. daily.

Looking for something more hands-on? The fields are in bloom at Texas Tulips in Pilot Point. Guests can pick their own flowers from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

Several conventions are going on during the break.

LEGO fans might be interested in Brick Fest Live. The convention will be held on March 18 and 19 in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. It features interactive stage shows, hands-on building activities, and more. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

The 4th Annual Greater Frisco Home & Garden show returns to the Ford Center from March 17 to 19. Visitors can find all the solutions they need to complete their projects and check out special features like a live Birds of Prey show, live cooking demos, seminars, pickleballs, kid-friendly activities and more.

The three-day DFW Golf Show also lasts from March 17 to 19 at the Esports Stadium Arlington. The event features vendors, interactive games, golf fittings, and family-friendly entertainment. Attendees will even get the chance to meet pro golfers.

If you're looking for handmade and vintage finds, you'll want to visit the 15th Annual Funky Finds Spring Fling at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The show also features charity fundraising events benefitting child advocacy group CASA of Tarrant County and Saving Hope Animal Rescue. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. on March 18 and at 11:00 a.m. on March 19.