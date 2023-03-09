Six Flags Over Texas debuts theme park's first water coaster

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTEXAS) - For North Texans looking for a new thrill for Spring Break, Six Flags Over Texas is debuting a brand new roller coaster, Aquaman: Power Wave.

It's the first water coaster in the theme park and a first of its kind in North America. Its construction was delayed a few years due to supply chain issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ride launches guests in giant boats backward and forward on over 700 feet of track to the top of two 150-foot towers, then plunges them straight down at 90 degrees at 63 miles per hour.

"I think it's going to surprise people a lot because you really get the elements of a roller coaster, you get the weightlessness, you get the G-force, you get the speed, and the thrill of an actual roller coaster combines with water for a truly unique experience," said Jeff Filicko, Marketing and Communications Manager, Six Flags Over Texas.

This ultimate experience ends with a heroic splashdown through a giant wave of water.

😂🤣it’s hard for my face to not show my emotions and…yep…I look horrified, haha!! But it was a lot of fun and would go on the ride again!



I would recommend if you want a thrill ride and experience something different!! Also, bring a towel! 💦 https://t.co/041eCtv8zv — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) March 9, 2023

According to Six Flags, here are some statistics and features of this new ride:

Top speed of 63 miles per hour

Launch-style water coaster that travels backward and forward

More than 700 feet of track

Two 20-passenger boats

State-of-the-art turntable station to maximize number of rides per hour

A 90° facedown hold before taking the final plunge.



All next week the theme park will be open until midnight for 'Scream Break' where the park will open up some haunted houses and guests can ride some of the most popular rollercoasters at night.

The park opens up at 11 a.m. on Saturday.