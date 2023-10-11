Watch CBS News
House Republicans select Steve Scalise as nominee for next speaker

Washington — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday selected Majority Leader Steve Scalise as their nominee for speaker of the House, setting up an election on the chamber's floor to fill the seat left vacant after the historic ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy last week.

Scalise defeated Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan, a conservative firebrand, in the race for the gavel by a vote of 113 to 99, according to Rep. Darrell Issa of California. House Republicans met behind closed doors to choose their nominee.

Scalise will need to secure 217 votes from the full House in order to take the helm of the lower chamber. It's unclear when the formal election on the House floor will take place.

McCarthy was removed in an historic vote last week, setting up the head-to-head battle between Scalise and Jordan for the gavel. The House has been at a standstill since the unprecedented vote that left the speaker post vacant, though the attacks in Israel have lent urgency to filling the role.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

