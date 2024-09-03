Southwest brings back Companion Pass buy-one, get-one-free promotion

Southwest Airlines ends open seating Southwest Airlines ends open seating 02:30

When Southwest Airlines members purchase tickets for themselves, a friend can fly for free, under the carrier's renewed Companion Pass promotion, the airline said Thursday.

The popular deal is back this month for a limited time, and is only available to Rapid Rewards members who purchase, or redeem points for airline tickets. It's effectively a buy-one, get-one-free promo for air travel.

"We love offering this Companion Pass promotion because it allows our members to experience one of the many benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program," Southwest Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Bridie said in a statement.

It's the first time members can use their Rapid Rewards points, in addition to cash, and be eligible for the promotion, Bridie added.

How can I qualify?

You must be a Rapid Rewards member to qualify for the promotion, and register to access it. Members must book flights between September 3-5, for travel between Jan. 6, 2025, and Mar. 6, 2025. Successful registrants will receive an email letting them know they've qualified for the promotion, the airline said.

To earn the Southwest Companion Pass, you must accrue 135,000 points or purchase tickets on 100 eligible flights in one year.

You can designate your "companion" once you receive your promotional pass, and can change the friend or family member with whom you wish to travel up to three times, according to Southwest.

Southwest is admired for promotions like these that appeal to budget-conscious travelers. The airline, for example, provides plus-size passengers who need more than one seat with an extra airline seat free of charge. Such passengers are instructed to purchase two seats, and then request a refund for the cost of the additional spot.

In July, the airline ended its open-seating system, marking a major shake-up of one of its signature policies. Southwest will begin selling tickets with assigned seats beginning in 2025.