Southwest Airlines, flight attendants reach tentative agreement for new contract

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines and the union representing their flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement over a new labor contract.

This comes after the union overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract agreement in December. Flight attendants rejected that deal by a 64% to 36% margin.

"Southwest's Flight Attendants support the Safety and comfort of our Customers while providing legendary Southwest Hospitality," said Adam Carlisle, vice president of labor relations at Southwest Airlines. "I am glad they will have the opportunity to vote on this new agreement."

Specific details about the agreement were not released.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 10:04 AM CDT

