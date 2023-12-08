Southwest Airlines flight attendants reject proposed contract offer

DALLAS - The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants has overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract agreement.

The vote was announced Friday Dec. 8 by the leaders of Transport Workers Union Local 556. Specific numbers were not released, but the flight attendants rejected the deal by a 64% to 36% margin.

"We have seen the results ... and we've heard you," union local president Linda Montgomery said in a video posted to Facebook. "We've heard that we must stand united, ever further, even stronger to deliver the results that are required."

The vote will not impact holiday travel, Montgomery said.

She urged union members to stay united and "take a breather" during the holiday season.

Southwest Airlines issued the following statement after the vote.

"We are disappointed the industry-leading agreement reached between the negotiating committees was not ratified," said Adam Carlisle, vice president of Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "Our flight attendants will continue to be covered under their current contract and we'll await next steps from the National Mediation Board and TWU 556."