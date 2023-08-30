Southlake police seek victims of man who recorded women in Old Navy fitting rooms

SOUTHLAKE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Southlake police are searching for victims of a man who was recording women in fitting rooms at Old Navy.

On July 21, police responded to a call at the Old Navy store at 2901 East Southlake Blvd. The person calling said a man was recording women undressing in a fitting room.

Brandon Bernard, 30. Southake DPS

When police arrived to the store, they arrested Brandon Bernard, 30. He admitted that he was filming under the dressing room stalls and was charged with invasive visual recording.

As part of the investigation, Bernard's phone was seized. While searching the phone, police found that Bernard had been at the same Old Navy on June 5 recording several women who were changing.

Police ask that if you or another woman you know were at this Old Navy on June 5 from around 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and you used a fitting room, to contact Detective Jenkins at mjenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.