Crash and altercation between drivers leads to a shooting, Southlake police say

SOUTHLAKE — A crash, possibly caused by a wrong-way driver, led to an altercation and a shooting along Southlake Boulevard on Friday morning, according to Southlake police.

The Southlake police department posted on social media that the accident happened between Carroll Avenue and Central Avenue, near the Central Market grocery store.

Officers said no one was injured in the shooting and that one suspect had been taken into custody.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the eastbound lanes of Southlake Boulevard are closed as police continue their investigation.

The police department said there was no immediate threat to the public and that it would release more information once it had all the details.