Somber Labor Day in Allen after 2 multi-murder-suicides in 1 week

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We have all faced tragedy in the communities we call home, but it seems like the city of Allen has had its unfair share recently.

There was another multi-murder suicide involving child victims Friday. In less than one week, seven people, including four children are gone in a city built on residential expansion, safety and comfort for families.

Parents in Allen say the tragedies feel more troubling because they are so close to home.

Allen's Spirit Park is filled with families this Labor Day, but most of them had no idea the city's most recent discovery of family-based murder happened just yards away.

"It's something I don't understand. Do something to yourself, it has an impact to those around you," said parent Monico Perez. "But to then do that to a child, you can't think about something like that."

Sept. 1, Allen police closed the park and its walking trails after a 911 call led officers to find, according to sources, a mother and her two children dead from gunshots.

Police categorized the violence as a murder-suicide just as they had three days prior in a home on Aberdeen Drive.

In that home on Aug. 28, Allen officers found a mother and father, along with their 12 and two-year-old all dead from gunfire.

Add to the equation the mass shooting at the Allen premium outlet mall and parents like Jacob Saucier said it's more jarring when it's so close.

"Definitely does hit home in your backyard," said Saucier. "I've lived here 25 years. You don't hear these stories, so when it does happen it is a big deal."

Police have not released any identities of the victims found in Spirit Park and there's nothing to indicate the murder-suicides have any connection.