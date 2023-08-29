Watch CBS News
4 people dead in possible murder-suicide in Allen

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 29
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 29 02:02

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Allen police are investigating what they say is a murder-suicide after four people were found deceased inside a home on Aug. 28. 

Officers discovered the bodies Monday while doing a welfare check at a home on Aberdeen Drive, not far from Exchange Parkway, at around 8:45 a.m. 

A member of the family called police after they were locked out of their home for a couple hours and couldn't get inside or get a hold of their relatives. 

Police haven't released the identities or any more information about the reported killer or victims at this time. 

This is a developing story, please click back for updates

First published on August 29, 2023 / 12:20 PM

