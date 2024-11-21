Watch CBS News
Local News

SMU police looking for information after 11 spirit banners stolen around campus

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas – The SMU Police Department is actively investigating the theft of at least 11 spirit banners from various light poles across the campus. 

According to a news release, the incident happened at around 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 17 near Moody Coliseum, as well as along Mustang Plaza and Mall. The suspects, described as at least two individuals, were last seen heading eastbound on SMU Boulevard toward Greenville Avenue. 

Posted by SMU Police Department on Thursday, November 21, 2024

Each stolen banner is rectangular, featuring images of pom and cheer team members against a white background with blue and grey text and the SMU x ACC logo.

Anyone with information can share a tip with the SMU Police Department at 214-768-3388. Anonymous reports can also be submitted through the department's Silent Witness Program at 214-SMU-2TIP.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.