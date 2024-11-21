SMU police looking for information after 11 spirit banners stolen around campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas – The SMU Police Department is actively investigating the theft of at least 11 spirit banners from various light poles across the campus.

According to a news release, the incident happened at around 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 17 near Moody Coliseum, as well as along Mustang Plaza and Mall. The suspects, described as at least two individuals, were last seen heading eastbound on SMU Boulevard toward Greenville Avenue.

Each stolen banner is rectangular, featuring images of pom and cheer team members against a white background with blue and grey text and the SMU x ACC logo.

Anyone with information can share a tip with the SMU Police Department at 214-768-3388. Anonymous reports can also be submitted through the department's Silent Witness Program at 214-SMU-2TIP.