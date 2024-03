Smokehouse Creek fire 100% contained; Texans on a Mission continue volunteer work Texans on a Mission, formerly known as the Texas Baptist Men, has been there since day one. They say they still have about 85 people in the Panhandle town of Fritch and plan to be there for at least the next few weeks helping with everything from debris removal to laundry. Although, maybe most importantly providing comfort and community for those families who have lost everything.