Slight risk of strong storms in North Texas Monday

By Jeff Ray

Patchy fog for North Texas on Monday morning
NORTH TEXAS — What a rain Sunday night/Monday morning! Some areas in Johnson and Ellis County reported over 3" of rain. Flash Flood Warnings continue overnight into the morning.

For most of North Texas, Monday will be storm-free. A significant tornado outbreak is possible Monday centered over Oklahoma and Kansas.

In North Texas, the atmosphere will be capped and could go the day with no storms forming. Patchy fog is expected in the morning.

If the cap breaks, a small group of storms will produce monster hail and fierce winds. The energy in the atmosphere is extremely high.

Our primary short-range model does show the cap breaking on Monday. The First Alert Weather Team will be in place watching the dryline to the west for storm development.

Monday is not the only day we are watching in the week ahead. Wednesday we have an approaching front that could push the dryline into the metroplex. Either one of the boundaries, the dryline or the cold front, could produce severe weather.

Rain coverage and overall storm chances this coming week don't compare with last week. We are five days into May, on average our wettest month of the year, and already we are well above pace.

This is the sixth-wettest start to the year in the 125-year record, and it's the eighth-wettest spring. 

Here is your 7-day forecast. For now, it is looking like a mostly dry Mother's Day weekend.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 7:17 PM CDT

