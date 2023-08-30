Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Fiesta Texas offer new rides, experiences for 2024

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Six Flags locations in Texas are expanding rides and experiences for 2024.

At San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas, DC Universe land is expanding to include Cyborg Cyber Revolution, "creating a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits;" SHAZAM! Tower of Eternity, the rotating family drop tower; and Metropolis Transit Authority in which 16 passengers get an aerial view 17 feet above DC™ Universe aboard two Art Deco-covered monorail-style trains.

Fiesta Texas will also have a newly themed Supergirl Sky Flight that lifts guests 200 feet in the air for jaw-dropping views. Other newly themed DC Universe rides at the park include Green Lantern: Airborne, Poison Ivy: Toxic Spin, The Penguin: Gotham City Getaway and Batgirl: Gotham City Chase.

At Arlington's Six Flags Over Texas, the world's first log flume will become one of the world's longest log flumes. Six Flags says the new El Rio Lento will feature one new lift hill and two big drops including a giant, steep nosedive.

Six Flags is also offering discounts of up to 70% on season passes and tickets now through September 5, which include admission through the remainder of 2023 including access to the highly popular Six Flags Fright Fest.